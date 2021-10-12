Namibia: Swapo Recalls Corruption-Convicted Councillor

SWAPO'S Otjozondjupa regional executive committee has set the ball rolling in a bid to have Otjiwarongo local authority councillor Hilde Noreses removed as party representative after she was convicted of corruption in July.

The party's regional leadership is taking a hard stance against corruption, and believes Noreses has brought the party's name into disrepute.

Noreses was given the option to voluntarily resign from her town council seat, but has refused.

She is one of four Swapo councillors on the Otjiwarongo Town Council.

The regional leadership says Norseses has betrayed Swapo's trust.

The convicted councillor was arrested in 2018 for soliciting a bribe.

She was employed at the Inland Revenue office at Otjiwarongo, where she offered to write off a taxpayer's outstanding tax payment in exchange for money.

Noreses was found guilty of corruptly soliciting or accepting, or agreeing to accept gratification as an incentive.

The Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court sentenced her to a fine of N$50 000 or a two-year prison term.

The Namibian has seen correspondence from Swapo's Otjozondjupa regional and information officer, Clive Kavendjii, which was addressed to the party's secretary general, Sophia Shaningwa, informing her of the regional leadership's decision.

In the correspondence, the Otjozondjupa leaders explained they had asked Noreses to tender a voluntary resignation within seven days after she was convicted of corruption, which she has failed to do.

"The regional executive committee after some extensive deliberation on the matter resolved to endorse and support the decision of the district executive committee for the voluntary resignation of Cde Hilde Noreses from the local authority council of Otjiwarongo," the letter reads.

The letter says the regional leadership has resolved that if the councillor did not resign voluntarily, she must be recalled from her position.

The letter also called on the party's politburo to endorse its decision.

"She has brought the name of the Swapo party into disrepute. The potential reputational damage to the party is immeasurable," the letter states.

The Otjozondjupa regional leadership says the party's code of conduct and disciplinary procedures have long been 'abused'.

"Therefore the party cannot be seen or viewed as condoning corrupt activities of its members, because this has the potential to diminish the standing of the party in the eyes of the public," it says.

"It is about time the party adopts a policy dictating that every member accused of or reported to be involved in corrupt practices should not stand for any position in the party until the particular comrade has cleared his or her name."

The committee further suggested that other party members arrested and charged with serious offences should be treated the same until their names are cleared.

Kavendjii on Thursday confirmed the party's decision.

"I can confirm that I penned that letter on the authority of the Otjozondjupa regional executive committee (REC). After the REC meeting, a decision was made that I write the letter to the secretary general (SG).

"It's still an ongoing process, and I have been out of the office for days now, so there is nothing more to say," he said.

Noreses declined to comment on her removal from the town council, saying: "I am not going to give you any information regarding that."

Shaningwa this week said she has not been informed of Noreses' removal.