South Africa: Media Release - Presiding Officers Bid Farewell to the Outgoing Chief Justice

The Presiding Officers, led by National Assembly Speaker Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo, have paid tribute to the outgoing Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, as he served his last day on Monday.

Justice Mogoeng, the fourth Chief Justice of South Africa since the advent of democracy, served the country and its people outstandingly and remarkably since taking over from Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo in 2011.

"We applaud the exceptional contribution that Chief Justice Mogoeng made to the country's Constitutional democracy by strengthening role of the Constitutional Court during his tenure. He worked very hard to ensure that the administration of justice was bolstered through the Apex Court. He worked tirelessly to ensure that the independence of the judiciary is not compromised and that the doctrine of separation of powers is strengthened," said the Presiding Officers.

"We salute him for remaining faithful to this country - both in word and in deed even under trying circumstances in the evolution of our constitutional democracy - and for upholding and protecting the Constitution and the human rights entrenched in it, and for fulfilling his responsibilities without fear, favour or prejudice," Presiding Officers added.

This moment calls on all of us to remind ourselves about the critical role of the judiciary as a pillar of our constitutional order.

Justice Mogoeng embodies exemplary leadership and we are convinced that he leaves behind a stronger Constitutional Court.