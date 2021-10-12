South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Receive Letters of Credence From Heads of Mission-Designate

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Tuesday, 12 October 2021, receive Letters of Credence from Ambassadors and High Commissioners-Designate who have been nominated by governments to serve in diplomatic missions in South Africa.

The credentials ceremony will be held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria, where the President will receive Letters from nominated Heads of Mission from 15 countries.

Senior diplomats from the following countries will serve at missions in South Africa with the aim of advancing diplomatic relations:

- Republic of Bulgaria

- Oriental Republic of Uruguay

- Republic of Seychelles

- Republic of Burundi

- Republic of Turkey

- Republic of Sierra Leone

- United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

- Federal Republic of Nigeria

- Republic of Maldives

- Dominican Republic

- Canada

- Federal Republic of Germany

- Republic of Singapore

- Republic of Djibouti

- Republic of Cyprus

Media coverage: A pool arrangement is in place. Proceedings of the Credentials Ceremony can be followed on Presidency and government digital platforms from 15h25.