South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Declares Election Day 1 November 2021 As a Public Holiday

12 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act of 1994, declared Monday, 1 November 2021 - the date for local government elections - as a public holiday throughout the country.

The President calls on all registered voters to use the opportunity of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right and civic duty by voting in this election that empowers citizens to elect new leadership and influence service delivery where they live.

Voters are reminded as well that they will only be able to cast their votes at the polling stations in wards where they are registered. In the event that voters may consider travel, they will not be able to transfer their votes to voting stations away from their designated wards.

The President urges voters to ensure that they adhere to the COVID-19 health regulations as they exercise their vote.

The President also urges employers to make provision for employees to exercise their Constitutional right to vote on 1 November.

