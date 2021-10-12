South Africa: Human Settlements On Prioritising Service Delivery in Mpumalanga

press release

Prioritising different subsidy programmes to fast track Human Settlements delivery in Mpumalanga lauded

The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has lauded the Mpumalanga province for prioritising different subsidy programmes to speed up the provision of high-quality human settlements to communities.

"It is exciting to see how the province has prioritised the servicing of sites, on top of that they are building 45 square meter houses of high-quality human settlements. The most impressive is the fact that the team using the same subsidy quantum approved for the 40 square meters," said Minister Kubayi.

She also urged members of the community, especially those who received government-subsidised houses, to take care of their properties and not to sell them.

"Having visited other provinces to assess the state of human settlements, one of our biggest messages is that title deeds are not for sale and recipients are not supposed to pay a cent for these title deeds."

"We also urge people to report such instances of corruption by officials and further urge beneficiaries not to sell their homes upon receiving their title deeds," said Minister Kubayi.

The Minister, accompanied by the MEC for Human Settlements, Mr Speed Mashilo led a delegation to visit several human settlements projects in the Nkangala District and Steve Tshwete Local Municipalities on Monday, where they handed over a housing project at Duvha Park Ext 1 - targeted to deliver 500 units. They also engaged aggrieved community members at a new housing project in Ga-Naga, over electricity connections and further undertook to ensure issues are dealt with urgently, most critical was to ensure that power is restored.

The delegation, including the Acting Executive Mayor for Nkangala District, Cllr Tiny Mthimunye, Executive Mayor for eMalahleni, Cllr Linah Malatjie and Executive Mayor for Steve Tshwete, Cllr Diphale Motsepe, also conducted in-loco inspections of ongoing projects in Siyanqoba, Newtown, and Rondebosch.

The first day commenced in earnest with a technical briefing at the eMalahleni Local Municipality, where Minister Kubayi cautioned against delays in handing over title deeds, citing about 2000 title deeds currently sitting with the municipality. She said they must be handed over to the rightful beneficiaries within this week.

On Tuesday 12 October 2021, the Minister will proceed to the City of Mbombela at Ehlanzeni District Municipality. This is part of ongoing visits to provinces to ensure government cohesiveness to unblock challenges and give dignity to the people, through human settlements.