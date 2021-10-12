South Africa: Post Office Introduces Early Bird Special for Postbox Renewals

press release

Renew your postbox now and save, says Post Office

The SA Post Office has introduced an early bird special for postbox renewals. Customers who renew before the end of November can extend their rent for another year at the current rate.

Post boxes can be renewed at any post office nationally or on line 24/7 by clicking on https://www.virtualpostoffice.co.za/.

The early bird special will help customers save on the annual increase that will come into effect on 1 December 2021. Customers who would like to acquire a post box may do so at an affordable price.

Customers who acquire a post box for the first time pay only a pro rata rental for the portion of the year that they rent the box.

Not only does owning a post box ensure that your mail is safe and secure, it also gives you confidence that you can access your mail when you want to. Owning a Post box is a great way to help manage your mail. And if you own a business of any size, renting a Private Bag is crucial.

Only you and the Post Office's mail handler have access to your postbox, meaning that your mail is secure.

All mail addressed to you will be placed inside your post box, except for items that require a signature, such as registered items, or items that are too big to fit into the post box.

In such cases, a notice will be left in your post box asking you to pick up the items from the counter at the Post Office. You will have to show identification when collecting the item to make sure it is handed to the correct addressee.

The Post Office will also send the addressee an SMS advising him or her that there is an item ready for collection at the counter.

Here are the reasons for getting a post box:

It's secure. No need for concern if there's no one around when your mail is delivered, or your mailbox at your gate is overflowing; with a post box, your mail is always safely under lock and key.

It's convenient. You can collect your mail when it's most convenient to you.

The Post Office has post boxes available at almost all its branches and postbox lobbies.

Bringing the renewal facility to the customer through the virtual post office is in line with the new Post Office's goal of making life easier for its customers. "We are serious about serving our customers' needs - we have introduced a culture of being obsessed with the customer", says Nomkhita Mona, Group CEO of the SA Post Office. If you choose to renew your postbox at a post office branch, the transaction will be quick and efficient: To address waiting times at the Post Office, separate queues have been introduced for regular customers, doing their normal transactions - post box rental, parcel collections, vehicle license payments, money transfers, and bill payments. This means that there are separate queues for the social grant payments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

All post offices accept both card and cash payments .

Should a customer move to a different area, they can open a new post box and for a small fee, the mail can be redirected from the old post box to the new post box. The cost of the mail redirection service depends on the number of months that the customer wants the mail redirected.

Where branches have been closed, customers will be redirected by a notice on the door. The information is also available on the Post Office website. The information is regularly updated on Google. Those with post boxes that are affected will receive an SMS from the Post Office with the relevant information.