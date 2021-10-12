South Africa's Mental Health Epidemic - Love Don't Live Here Anymore

analysis

This is a scream for help that, tragically, will fall on deaf ears. People will harm themselves, harm others and some will die because the government will ignore what I am about to write.

South Africa is now facing a mental health emergency that is the culmination of the simultaneous crises that are imploding the hopes, dreams and dignity of many who live in the country: the Covid crisis, the unemployment crisis, the inequality crisis, the femicide crisis, the poverty crisis.

After someone dies by suicide friends often dissect the warning signs that they missed. A kind of post mortem of the soul takes place. At an aggregate societal level all the warning signs have been there, too, but we keep ignoring them. Our society is irrupting, but the powers that be can ignore it because the damage is (at this stage) mostly internal.

The research reports of the National Income Dynamics - Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM), for example, have documented increasing anxiety and deteriorating mental health as a result of Covid and the measures we have instituted to control it (see the Wave 5 report, The Covid-19 Pandemic, Hunger and Depressed Mood Among South Africans in particular).

The...