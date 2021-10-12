South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu On Passing of German Tourist and Crew Member of Shayamanzi Luxury Houseboat

12 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu saddened by the death of German tourist and crew member of the Shayamanzi Luxury Houseboat

The Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu has extended her condolences to the families of the two people who lost their lives following a fire which broke out on the Shayamanzi luxury houseboat in Jozini, Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

"I am deeply saddened by this this incident and wish to convey my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased."

The Minister also expressed her concern that crew member, Malawian-born chef Michael Phiri, 51 remains missing after the tragic accident.

Sisulu said: "We stand by the two families as they come to terms with this untimely and sudden loss."

