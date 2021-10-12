Namibia: Woman Allegedly Raped By Facebook Lover

A 19-year-old woman was raped and robbed by a man she met on Facebook a month ago, who introduced his name as Exit the musician.

According to Oshana Police spokesperson Thomas Aiyambo, the incident happened on Sunday at Oshakati, at around 09h00.

It is alleged that the victim, who is from Ondangwa, met the suspect on Facebook about a month ago and communicated with the stranger to meet in Oshakati.

Aiyambo said the victim came to Oshakati and was taken to a certain house where she was raped and robbed of her phone by the suspect.

"According to the victim, the accused used Exit's name and pictures all along. The victim was of the opinion that she was going to meet with Exit," explained Aiyambo.

He said the suspect picked up the victim from the taxi rank and informed her that Exit sent him to pick her up.

"When they reached the house, the suspect told her that he only used Exit's pictures but it was, in fact, him who she was communicating the whole time, further explaining to her that he was not sent by Exit."

The accused is alleged to have threatened the victim that if she refuses to have sex with him, he will harm her. He then raped her in one of the rooms in the house.

The suspect is not known, but if the victim sees him, she will be able to identify him. He is not arrested and police investigation continues.