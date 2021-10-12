Namibia: Mayumbelo Offers to Vacate Acting Seat

The City of Windhoek's acting CEO has written a scathing letter to councillor Ndeshihafela Larandja, accusing the 'restraint' IPC representative of attempting to remove him.

George Mayumbelo, who has served the city for over 20 years, decried the manner in which the councillor wanted to get rid of him in a letter dated 11 October 2021, adding that he reluctantly agreed to act in that position and that he is "more than prepared to relinquish the temporary acting role".

Larandja is one of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) councillors who have been prohibited from taking part in council activities last week. The party's general secretary, Christine Aochamus, announced this in a letter sent to Mayumbelo on Thursday.

"I have heard of your clandestine efforts on Tuesday, 5 October 2021 during the management committee meeting to abruptly cease my tenure as acting chief executive officer, which I find discourteous to me and intended to disrupt ongoing efforts beneficial to our organisation," stated Mayumbelo.

He added that he is aware of another attempt to remove him from the position in which he acted since the departure of Robert Kahimise as substantive CEO, and that there have been sustained attempts to remove him from the position.

Mayumbelo accused Larandja of trying to remove him in an unprofessional manner.

"I have displayed utmost professionalism, and through the execution of my duties remain steadfast in my fight against corrupt activities whilst always continuing to act in the best interest of our organisation," he said.

The official continued to rail against a "small clique of employees with undisclosed rivalries, but who are tribalistic and conflicted, and have reached out to politicians and councillors to spread falsehoods and tarnish the image of innocent and committed employees," and that these employees are trying to capture politicians to ensure that their previous transgressions are safeguarded.

Mayumbelo said he is willing and ready to be removed from the acting position if it is in the best interest of the stakeholders, and will have no objection should the prevailing hostile environment continue.