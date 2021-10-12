South Africa: Electoral Commission On Registrations for National Results Operation Centre

press release

Registrations for the National Results Operation Centre Closes today.

The Electoral Commission reminds the members of the media that today is the last day to register

for the National ROC and registrations closes at 19h00 today this is due to Covid restrictions. However, registration for the Provincial ROC is still open.

Please also note that collection of cards at the National ROC will take place from 21-25 October 2021.

The Electoral Commission complies with all COVID-19 health and safety protocols and as a result.