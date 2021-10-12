South Africa: Electoral Commission On Registrations for National Results Operation Centre

12 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Registrations for the National Results Operation Centre Closes today.

The Electoral Commission reminds the members of the media that today is the last day to register

for the National ROC and registrations closes at 19h00 today this is due to Covid restrictions. However, registration for the Provincial ROC is still open.

Please also note that collection of cards at the National ROC will take place from 21-25 October 2021.

The Electoral Commission complies with all COVID-19 health and safety protocols and as a result.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X