South Africa: Deputy Minister Obed Bapela Visits North West House of Traditional Leaders, 13 Oct

12 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Obed Bapela will visit the North West Province to meet with the Provincial House of Traditional Leaders.

The institution of traditional leadership plays an important role indevelopment of communities, working together with municipalities.

The purpose of the visit is to look at the roll out and institutionalisation of the District Development Model (DDM) in the province working with all stakeholders, including traditional leaders.

