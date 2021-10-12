Malawi: Stadium Construction Works Restart, Excites Mzimba

The resumption of construction works for the completion of Mzimba stadium have excited several stakeholders including the youth in the district.

The development follows the Tonse Government's recent release of funds for the exercise after the 12 thousand capacity facility had missed its 2019 completion deadline, a year after its construction started in 2018.

The delay has almost doubled the budgeted cost for its construction from the initial K2.6 billion to K4.6 billion, according to the management consultant for Manobec construction Limited, Darlington Matabwa.

District Sports Officer for Mzimba,' Ida Ng'ambi has expressed optimism the resumption has revived hope towards face - lifting the district's sports profile.

"When complete, renowned teams and sports personalities will be coming here. That will encourage young people to take sports as a career, said Ng'ambi.

"When idle, young people engage in drug and substance abuse. We trust this stadium will make a difference, adding one of the football players in the district, Kingsley Jere.

Apart from face lifting the district, District Development Officer with the M'mbelwa District Council, George Gopani, said the facility will also help improve the Council's cash flow.

"Its construction will boost our revenue collection through various sports activities which will be hosted at this venue," Gopani said.

Among other features, the structure has running tracks for athletes, VIP stands and a provision for shops.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Halima Daudi, has reaffirmed the current administration's resolve in ensuring that all stalled projects are duly funded to completion.

"We are going to make sure that all projects that had stalled during the previous administration are completed," she said.

Daudi has since warned that the law will take its course on all contractors found indulging in acts of corruption, including inflating the costs of the project material.