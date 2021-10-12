Namibia: City of Windhoek Acting CEO Asks to Be Removed

City of Windhoek acting chief executive officer George Mayumbelo has asked to be removed from his position, citing political sabotage from some city councillors.

Mayumbelo asked to be removed from the acting position in a letter to the acting chairperson of the Windhoek City Council's management committee, Ndeshihafela Larandja, on Monday.

His request to be removed comes at a time when the municipality is concluding the recruitment process to fill its chief executive officer position, which has been vacant since the resignation of former CEO Robert Kahimise last year.

Mayumbelo's move comes after city councillors started squabbling over the ongoing recruitment process, with some accusing Mayumbelo and other executive managers in the municipality of trying to influence the process.

