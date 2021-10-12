Namibia: Parliamentary Hearing Scheduled On Kavango Oil Drilling

The parliamentary standing committee on natural resources will have a public hearing about a Canadian company's oil and gas exploration activities in the two Kavango regions on Tuesday.

The hearing will take place at the parliament building in Windhoek at 09h00 on Tuesday, parliamentary public relations officer David Nahogandja announced on Monday.

He said the parliamentary committee will conduct a public hearing with the Ministry of Mines and Energy on a petition which was received from the organisation Save The Unique Lifestyle of the Okavango.

The organisation consists of a group of Namibian, southern African and international civil society organisations opposing the oil and gas exploration activities of the Canadian company Recon Africa in the two Kavango regions.

The hearing will take place in the C1 conference room at the parliament building.