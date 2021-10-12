Malawi: UNDP Commits to Support Local Industries

11 October 2021
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Bernard Kankhono

Government has emphasized the need to promote and boost small and medium-sized enterprises.

Minister of Trade and Industries, Roy Kachale, made the remarks during a visit to local manufacturing companies of Kombeza Foods in Blantyre and ethanol producing company, Presscane Limited in Chikwawa.

The two companies which received development assistance from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) say the financial assistance has helped their enterprises to boost operations.

UNDP's Resident Representative to Malawi, Shigeki Komatsubara, said he is delighted that the support provided by his organisation has improved the performance of the two processing companies.

