Malawi: Chakwera Concerned With Fuel Price Increase

State House says President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is equally concerned with the recent increase in fuel prices.

State House Director of Communication, Sean Kampondeni was speaking at Kamuzu Palace during the State House fortnight briefing.

"Dr Chakwera understands that the increase is distressing and affects people's livelihoods and businesses," explained Kampondeni.

He further went on to say, the increase was inevitable and that Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) could have implemented the hike months ago but it was delayed. He further appealed to Malawians not to politicise the issue.

On the state of the economy, Kampondeni said it's sad that it is taking a bit of time for the economy to rebound, because of the up to K4 trillion debt that the DPP regime incurred. He said the debt situation is also compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kampondeni however, was upbeat that the situation will improve. He said President Chakwera has challenged private and public institutions to avoid wastefulness of resources.

Looking ahead, Kampondeni said Dr Chakwera will this coming weekend, launch this year's AIP at a yet to be announced venue.

He also disclosed that Dr Chakwera will also launch Presidential Delivery Unit within OPC which will be responsible for tracking the progress of various development projects which the Tonse Alliance promised.

While on international engagements, Kampondeni said on 19th October, the President leaves for Kenya for an official visit from where he will proceed to Dubai, United Arab Emirates before going to Scotland to attend to 26th Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP26).