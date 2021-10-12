Zimbabwe: Stop Playing With Your Fans' Emotions, Enzo Ishall Warned

Popular musician, Qounfuzed has rebuked Zimdancehall chanter, Enzo Ishall from taking fans' emotions for a ride.

The 27-year-old Magate hitmaker made headlines a few weeks ago when he announced his retirement from music, much to his fans' dismay.

The singer further got music lovers worried during an interview with Star FM's KVG where he hinted that something bigger was behind his decision, including family issues and mental well-being.

However, barely a month after announcing his decision to hang his boots, Enzo has re-appeared again saying, "I have settled. I am at peace. Thank you for the love and support."

Reacting to this, Qounfuzed urged Enzo to quit playing with people emotions.

"Usajairire mafanzi iwe, wanyanya tucontroversy twemastanzi. Don't get me wrong i respect the brother very creative with his craft but he had us worried for what?" he queried.

Meanwhile, to mark his return, Enzo dropped a new song called Zuva Risingasvike and captioned the release announcement, "the tide has turned; the dust have settled. Thanks to my fans for inspiring me & giving the strength to go out there to be the best version of me.The goal is to create the best art that speaks & inspires everyone,everywhere... whether you're stuck in life trying to find a way out or celebrating the blessings you've been given.Enjoy my new song,'Zuva Risingasvike' because for everything there is a season,a time for every activity under heaven."