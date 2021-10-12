Zimbabwe: Masvingo Province Turned Into Warzone - MDC Alliance

Opposition MDC Alliance claims that Masvingo Province has turned into a war zone, alleging that state controlled roadblocks had sprouted on major roads around the province.

In a statement, party national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said members of the opposition party were subjected to searches at the roadblocks.

"Following President Nelson Chamisa's arrival in the province, the area has turned into a warzone. Yesterday hundreds of Zanu PF thugs stoned cars, barricaded roads with burning logs and assaulted five members of our team who were badly injured, hospitalized and later discharged.

"This morning, Masvingo turned into a warzone with excessive, military controlled roadblocks including Chivi, Mwenezi and Urazvi manned by riot police and soldiers sprouting up on village access roads. Our members were subjected to illegal searches as riot police officers indicated that they were searching for "weapons". Two trucks of riot police descended on Urazvi as President Chamisa arrived in the area," said Mahere

She said villagers have been threatened and ordered no to attend any meeting sanctioned by the opposition outfit.

"There have been threats of violence and killings against villagers throughout the province who have been warned not to attend meetings convened by the MDC Alliance. State agents are conducting unlawful surveillance and tracking our members.

"This political violence is unconstitutional and cause of extreme concern. It is a clear act of desperation by a bankrupt, illegitimate regime that has failed to govern and now resorts to force and coercion against citizens. We condemn the continued shrinking of democratic space and the treatment of MDC Alliance as a banned organisation by the State.

"What is beyond doubt is that Zanu PF is terrified of the unstoppable groundswell of citizen support for President Chamisa and the broad alliance forming in every village and every town to win Zimbabwe for change." she said.