Tanzania: Minister Bans Unauthorized RCs, Directors' Travels As State Plans to Spend 1.3tr/-

12 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Minister in-charge of Regional Administration and Local Governments, Ummy Mwalimu has banned Regional Commissioners (RC's), District Executive Director (DED' from leaving their respective working areas without approval from president, Vice-President or Prime Minister.

The Minister of State made the remark on Tuesday during the press conference in Dodoma when she was giving a detailed blueprint on how 1.3tri/- Covid-19 relief fund from the International Monetary Fund will be spent at local government authorities.

She said that RC's and DEDs directors should avoid unnecessary trips out of the region without seeking permissions as the government seeks to spend effectively the fund within nine months.

"Because we have this important issue, I urge all government officials within Local government, regional, district and council levels to avoid unnecessary trips from outside your region except with the approval of the country's top leaders.

"We want them to remain in their respective working areas... we want them to oversee the implementation of these projects... even I, the Minister, must get the approval from the President or the Prime Minister, Vice President to call RCs, directors to move out of their respective areas, " She said.

