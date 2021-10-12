Tanzania: IGP Sirro Transfers Three Regional Police Commanders

12 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

INSPECTOR General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has made minor changes in the Police Force by transferring three Regional Police Commanders (RPCs) to other regions.

A press statement issued by the Police Force Tuesday stated that the Police Force chief has transferred Tanga Regional Police Commander Blasius Chatanda to Simiyu Regional.

Simiyu RPC Richard Abwao has been transferred to Tabora Region to replace Safia Shomari, who has been stationed to Tanga.

RPC Shomari is going to replace Chatanda who has been transferred to Simiyu.

