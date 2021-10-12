Tanzania: Police Hold Three Suspects Over Brutal Killing of Msumi Local Government Executive

12 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Police in Dar es Salam are holding three suspects in connection with the killing to the killing of Msumi Local Government Executive Officer in Ubungo, Dar es Salaam.

The brutal killing occurred at Mowo's office on Monday at around 11:54 am in Msumi Mbezi in Ubungo District.

According to Special Zone Police Commander, ACP J. Muliro, Mowo was discharging his duties at his office where he was disputing land conflicts.

While discharging his duties, four people holding machetes broke through his office and attacked the executive, resulting in serious injuries to his body.

"The deceased is a resident of Bunju. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and are being interrogated and will be brought to justice as soon as possible. The names of the suspects have been kept confidential," he said.

Tagged:
