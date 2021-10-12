Eritrea: FM Osman Saleh Conducted a Seminar to Nationals in Italy

12 October 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 12 October 2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs Osman Saleh conducted a seminar to nationals residing in Italy focusing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional developments.

At the seminar that was conducted on 9 October, Minister Osman gave an extensive briefing on the national security, economic political, diplomatic, and information programs in relation to the regional and global developments.

Indicating that the peace and stability in the region depend on mutual benefit, respect, and cooperation among the countries, Minister Osman discussed on the significant role and contribution of nationals in the Diaspora and national organizations in national affairs and especially in public diplomacy.

Mr. Osman also gave proper answers to questions forwarded by participants.

At the seminar, nationals from Sicily, Abruzzi, Naples, Firenze, Bologna, and other cities and areas of Italy took part.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X