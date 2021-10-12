Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in Central and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, two patients are from Quarantine Stations in Asmara, Central Region and one patient is from Quarantine Center in Adibara, Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,673 while the number of deaths stands at 43.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,758.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

12 October 2021