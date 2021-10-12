Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

12 October 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in Central and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, two patients are from Quarantine Stations in Asmara, Central Region and one patient is from Quarantine Center in Adibara, Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,673 while the number of deaths stands at 43.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,758.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

12 October 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X