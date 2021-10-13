Chad Allowed Back to Into International Football Competition

Football's governing body FIFA has lifted its suspension of Chad from international competition. The team was banned in April because of government interference.

Chad was readmitted to global football because the government restored power to the Chadian Football Federation (FTFA), and revoked its decision to create a national football management committee, FIFA said in a statement.

Disagreement between Chad's sports ministry and the FTFA led the government to set up a new committee to manage football by presidential decree.

As a result, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) disqualified the national team from participating in the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in January and February of 2022.

Chad's sports ministry said FIFA's suspension was lifted following various discussions between Chadian authorities, the governing body and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

FIFA and the CAF say they will conduct a joint mission to N'Djamena to follow the ongoing discussions between the government and the national football federation.

In the meantime, Chad do not have any upcoming international matches planned, after being knocked out of 2022 World Cup qualifying by Sudan in 2019.

(with wires)