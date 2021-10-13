Zimbabwe: Qounfuzed Slams Enzo Ishall Publicity 'Stunts'

12 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

UNITED KINGDOM based musician, Qounfuzed has blasted Zimdancehall chanter, Enzo Ishall for using controversial stunts to lure fans.

This comes after the Kanjiva hitmaker announced his retirement from the music scene earlier in September only to bounce back barely weeks after with a new single Zuva Risingasvike released Monday.

In emotional radio interviews he explained how he was struggling with his mental health due to challenges he was facing as a musician.

Recently he revealed plans to open a paint ball park in Harare with financial aid from Emmerson Jnr and Collins Mnangagwa, gold dealer, Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanya and Tapiwa Chipembere leading to speculations that the short exit from entertainment was merely a gimmick for his new business venture.

Announcing his return to music, Enzo Ishall wrote: "I have settled. I am at peace. Thank you for the love and support I love you all. I owe my fans. Saka ehee amana."

Responding with a repost, Qounfuzed slammed Enzo Ishall for failing to respect and worrying his fans over a 'stunt'.

Qounfuzed wrote: "Usajairire mafanzi iwe, wanyanya tucontroversy twemastanzi.

"Don't get me wrong I respect the brother very creative with his craft but he had us worried for what??"

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X