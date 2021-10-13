Mauritius: High-Level Committee - PM Reiterates Government's Commitment to Address Gender-Based Violence

press release

The implementation of the National Strategy and Action Plan on the Elimination of Gender-based violence (GBV), was at the fore of discussions held, today, during the fourth High-Level Committee chaired by the Prime Minister, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the Treasury Building in Port-Louis.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Louis Steven Obeegadoo; the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun; the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah; and other Ministers were present.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jugnauth reiterated Government's commitment to address the issue of GBV and eliminate any kind of violence against men and women. The objective, he stressed, is to ensure that both men and women lead a secured life and enjoy harmony and peace in the society.

He recalled that four Technical Working Groups were put in place under the National Steering Committee on GBV chaired by Minister Koonjoo-Shah, to ensure successful implementation of the National Strategy and Action Plan. He commended the efforts of the working groups in tackling GBV adding that there is still a lot more to be achieved in the long run.

Prime Minister Jugnauth indicated that a document comprising recommendations and implementation of the Action Plan was also circulated among stakeholders for better coordination. The High-Level Committee, he added, will convene regularly to take stock of the progress achieved with regard to the elimination of GBV.

For her part, Minister Koonjoo-Shah, stated that the National Steering Committee has provided an update of the implementation of the Action Plan to the High-Level Committee.

She underlined that a lot has been accomplished as regards raising awareness on GBV issues, especially with the launch of the Mobile App "Lespwar", an information pack to empower religious leaders, as well as sensitisation campaigns among the public and students.

Speaking on the report of the Office of the Ombudsperson for Children, Minister Koonjoo-Shah indicated that it will be examined by the officers of the Ministry who will address weaknesses and propose further recommendations.

High-level Committee on GBV

The High-level Committee on GBV, which comprises several ministers and high officials, is chaired by the Prime Minister. It has been set up by Government to promote the adoption of a multi-sectoral and holistic approach to address GBV which is a violation of human rights and seriously hinders equality, development, and peace.

The Committee has as mandate to assess the current state of affairs with regard to the elimination of GBV in terms of legislative framework and its enforcement, policies, procedures and awareness/sensitisation campaigns; and to identify problem areas and ensure implementation of the National Strategy.