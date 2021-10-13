Namibia: 'Swapo Kids' Urge Ruling Party to Unite

An organisation of so-called exile kids has urged Swapo to stop tribalism and all "isms" which divide Namibia.

In a statement distributed on Monday, the Namibian Exile Kids Association (Neka) said disunity and tribalism have eroded the ruling party.

The organisation said Swapo requires competent and skilful lifesavers to save it from "drowning and extinction".

It remarked: "Our revolutionary organisation has witnessed with a high degree of dismay the cancerous symptoms of disunity and tribalism that have eroded the spinal cord of the Swapo party."

Neka said as the party approaches its 2022 elective congress, its values and ethos must reign supreme.

The association also said the party must ensure it unites the people of Namibia across all 14 regions of the country.

"The party must at all times defend the blood of our mothers and fathers who sacrificed their lives for the armed liberation struggle of our motherland," Neka said.

"In order for the party to fulfil its constitutional mandate, there is a need to ensure that we remain true to the values and ethos of the party."

Neka further said it wants to be a formal part of Swapo decision-making bodies like the politburo or central committee.