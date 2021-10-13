Namibia: IPC's Windhoek Councillors Allowed to Resume Duties

12 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

THE Independent Patriots For Change (IPC) has lifted a temporary ban which prevented its Windhoek City Council members from performing their duties as councillors.

This followed on an urgent meeting between the IPC and other parties in the Windhoek municipal council coalition on Monday.

The IPC last week "restricted" its councillors from performing their duties, due to differences between the party and some executive managers at the City of Windhoek.

The IPC's decision to restrict its councillors came at a time when the Windhoek City Council's management committee was expected to consider the appointment of a new chief executive officer for the city.

However, following the meeting on Monday, the IPC backtracked on its decision, saying its city councillors have resumed their duties.

The IPC won four seats on the 15-member city council in the local authority elections last year. The party also has the chairperson position in the city council management committee, which is a key post in the local authority structure.

Read the original article on Namibian.

