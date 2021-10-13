Nigeria: Ataga - Lagos Arraigns Chidinma, Two Others

Chidinma Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri, the two key suspects in the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, were yesterday arraigned before a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square.

They were arraigned before Justice Yetunde Adesanya.

They both pleaded not guilty to eight counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.

They were arraigned alongside Chidinma's sister, Egbuchu Chioma from whom the late Ataga's iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered.

Chioma pleaded not guilty to the ninth count of being in possession of a stolen property.

They are being prosecuted by the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution, Mrs. Olayinka Adeyemi.

However, there was a melodrama when the second defendant Adedapo Quadri pleaded guilty to the first count but was instantly corrected by two counsel to plead not guilty to the charge.

The two defendants are facing an eight count charge before bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements and stealing preferred against them by the Lagos State Government.

While the first defendant's sister Chioma Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count charge of stealing iPhone 7, belonging to late Ataga.

The Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution DPP, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, told the count that the defendants conspired amongst themselves and allegedly murdered the deceased on June 15, 2021.

She stated that the incident took place at 19, Adewale Oshin Street, in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The DPP said that Ojukwu and the second defendant, allegedly killed the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, by stabbing him severally with a knife on his neck and chest.

Adeyemi said that the duo also allegedly conspired to commit forgery, by procuring and making Access Bank and UBA Bank, account statements purported to have been made by the deceased.

The duo were also alleged to have forged First United Bank account statement of one Mary.

The Prosecutor further accused Ojukwu and Quadri, of allegedly forging an international passport and a driver's license In Chidinma's name.

In count eight, Chidinma was accused of stealing two iPhones, an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 11, one Apple MacBook Laptop and ATM cards of Access and GT Banks belonging to the late Usifo Ataga from which the sum of N380,000 was subsequently withdrawn.

The Prosecution also said that on June 22, 2021, Chidinma's sister, Chioma Egbuchu was found in possession of a stolen iPhone 7, property, of the late Usifo Ataga.

According to the prosecution the offences committed is punishable under Sections 411, 233, 365 (2) b, 280, 329, of the criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

However, the 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, who was arraigned before Justice Yetunde Adesanya, alongside Quadri and Egbuchi, pleaded not guilty to the charge against them.

Earlier, Mr O. Egwu, appeared for the first defendant, while Mr Babatunde Busari, announced appearance for the second defendant and the Director Office of the Public Defender, Dr Babajide Martins appeared for the third defendant.

Ojukwu, was alleged to have murdered Ataga, in a Service apartment in Lekki area of Lagos State.

Usifo was found dead with multiple stab wounds on June 16 at a short-let apartment on Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I where he had checked in with his lover, Ojukwu.

The defendant was consequently arrested on June 23 in her father's house in Yaba and paraded at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja.

The 50-year-old deceased Ataga, was buried on July 30 in a low-key ceremony attended by his family members, including his wife, and friends.

Consequently, Justice Adesanya, remanded the first and second defendants in prison custody and allowed the third defendant to continue on the bail granted her at the Magistrate court.

The case was adjourned till November, 9 and 11, for trial.