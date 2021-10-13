Tanzania: CCM Lauds President Samia for Securing IMF's 1.3tri/ - Fund

Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has applauded President Samia Suluhu Hassan for securing the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s soft loan worth 1.3tri/- which will be injected into the education and health sectors.

CCM's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Hamdu Shaka said President Samia has touched the community and the hefty amount will help the country in fighting negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Equally, the party has also commended President Samia for continuing to oppose all forms of discrimination in her leadership.

Mr Shaka told reporters in Dodoma on Tuesday that President Samia has been in a frontline in protecting justice, equality and combating all forms of violence in the country.

"She has continued to show that our nation is not affiliated to any religion, opposes abuse and humiliation of all forms," said Shaka.