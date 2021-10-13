Nigeria: Matawalle Swears in New SSG, 18 Commissioners, Others

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has sworn in new cabinet members and permanent secretaries in the state. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Media, and Communications, Zailani Bappa, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

According to the statement, Mr. Kabiru Balarabe and Mr Kabiru Mohammed took the oath of office as Secretary to the State Government and Head of Service respectively, while the governor also inaugurated 18 new commissioners and 11 new special advisers.

The appointees were said to have been inaugurated after they swore that they had no involvement in the ongoing banditry in the state.

Commenting, Governor Matawalle asked the appointees to brace for what he described as "the new beginning" - an era of consolidating the gains recorded in the last two years of the administration.

"A cursory overview of the antecedents of the members of the new team is enough to convince everyone that a new march to make Zamfara State great has begun," he was quoted as saying.

The governor, however, warned them that his administration would not condone laxity or complacency at a time when bandits were being routed.

He stated that the progress recorded so far was due to the recent stringent measures taken to curb the activities of bandits in the state.

Governor Matawalle said hundreds of the bandits are already on the run after many of them have been killed and others arrested along with their collaborators.

He revealed that the state government has initiated palliative measures to mitigate the hardship faced by residents due to the measures earlier taken.

The governor called on the people to continue to exercise more patience, assuring them of a beaming light at the end of the tunnel.

He spoke about his recent visits to the United States and Turkey, noting that the two-week official engagements have yielded positive results.

According to him, several companies have signed agreements with the state government on a wide range of developmental initiatives that cut across security, science, health, education, and commerce.