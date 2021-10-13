Mauritius: Healthcare Personnel From Dialysis Units to Follow Course in Nephrology

press release

A certificate course in nephrology, to be dispensed by the Mauritius Institute of Health (MIH) to 56 staffs from Dialysis Units of public health institutions, was launched, this morning, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, in Pamplemousses.

In his address, the Health Minister said that the initiative is in line with the Ministry's objective of continuously improving the public health service. He stated that with the aim of enabling the health services to engage in a paradigm shift, Government is investing in modern health infrastructure and empowering the healthcare personnel.

Dr Kailesh Jagutpal stressed that for an upgraded system to deliver, it requires both modern infrastructure as well as trained and motivated personnel. This is why, he said, the Ministry is keen on strengthening its collaboration with academia and training institutions, to enable staff to excel in their respective duties. He further added that specialisation is key in achieving this objective.

Speaking about the course, Minister Jagutpal underlined that the curriculum has been tailor-made as per the country's specific needs. He emphasised that the knowledge dispensed will not only address numerous existing issues in the public healthcare service, but will also allow nurses to acquire skills, behaviours, and attitudes to efficiently and effectively perform within the health system.

In addition, he highlighted that it will also improve the Ministry's capacity to manage patients suffering from renal diseases while allowing for an overall upgrading of dialysis services, which will be instrumental in the success of forthcoming National projects such as the setting up of a Renal Transplant in Rose Belle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also present, the Executive Director of the MIH, Dr G. Daby, spoke of the constant and regular increase in patients requiring dialysis treatment, amounting to some 50% increase over the last decade.

As regards the course, she said that it is aligned with the vision of continuously improving the quality of healthcare provided to the population. She indicated that the comprehensive programme encompasses the acquisition of academic knowledge and skills to improve dialysis service provision and quality of kidney care. It will ensure that the staff mandated to provide these services receive appropriate training, she stressed.

Dr G. Daby indicated that the course consists of examination and continuous assessment components. Participants, she said, will be required to demonstrate preestablished skills and competencies and will obtain their certificate upon successful completion of the course.

The course

Training for the first batch of 28 trainees kickstarted this morning. The programme is targeted at Charge nurses and nursing officers reckoning no less than five years of service in Dialysis Units.

The programme will consist of academic teaching and supervised clinical practical training in Dialysis Units and will span over six months. The academic part comprises seven modules focusing on topics including: healthy kidneys, kidney functions, diseases of kidney, infection prevention and control, renal transfer, and COVID-19 and dialysis' care.