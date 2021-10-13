Mauritius: Cheques Remitted to Beneficiaries of the Covid-19 Artists Support Plan 2021

press release

The Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, remitted cheques to beneficiaries of the COVID-19 Artists Support Plan 2021, this morning, during a ceremony held in Port-Louis.

A total of 190 artists whose maquette was approved under the Music Industry Scheme of the Support Plan, will receive each a financial assistance to the tune of Rs 15,000. A total amount of Rs 2,850,000 was disbursed to this end.

In addition, 15 local filmmakers engaged in the production of short film/video in the form of a documentary, will receive a financial assistance of Rs 75,000. An amount of Rs 1,125,000 was earmarked to this end.

In his address, Minister Teeluck stated that the COVID-19 Artists Support Plan 2021 was implemented to offer a financial support to local artists and other concerned actors of the cultural and creative sectors, whose activities were impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions.

He recalled that the Support Plan comprises seven measures and schemes in various artistic disciplines, namely music, literature, production of short stories, painting, sculpture, film making, photography and other forms of art.

The work of the beneficiaries of the Support Plan, he said, will be used for the promotion of Mauritius on the international landscape, and will also increase the visibility of artists.

The Minister further underlined local artists likewise obtained financial support under the Self-Employed Assistance Scheme. Some Rs 50 million has been disbursed to this end, since June 2020 up to May 2021, he pointed out. He added that the Self-Employed Assistance Scheme has been extended up to December 2021 for those involved in the tourism sector.

He informed that a total budget of Rs 20 million has been earmarked for the Post COVID-19 Action Plan and the Support Plan of this year, to provide support to local artists.

Mr Teeluck also lauded the resilience, courage and understanding of the community of artists and urged them to continue to collaborate with the Ministry which is committed to promote their welfare.

Other projects in the pipeline include the revision of Copyright Fees and the Private Copying Levy.