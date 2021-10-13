Kenya: AfDB Debars Kenyan Engineering Firm Over Fraud Allegations

Nairobi — The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has debarred Sino-Kenya Engineering Group Company Limited following revelations that it engaged in fraudulent practices while working on tenders.

The investigation, conducted by the Bank's Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption, showed that the firm had been sloshing funds while carrying out a tender work for the design and build works for Nandi Water Supply and Sanitation Project.

In addition, AfDB has debarred the firm's Managing Director Yuehua Bai for overseeing the funds mismanagement.

During the 36-months debarment period, the firm would be unable to access and participate in bank group-financed projects.

"Additionally, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group," AfDB said.

The firm, after the debarment period, would be allowed to resume participation in AfDB financed projects only after implementing an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank's guidelines.

The water project, which fell under the Kenya Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Programme was aimed at improving water supply in 19 towns and wastewater management services in 17 towns.

It was co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of AfDB Group, and the Government of Kenya.