Nigeria: Govt Seeks Concerted Efforts to Tackle Insecurity of African States

Abuja — Federal government yesterday sought joint efforts of African countries in tackling growing insecurity in the continent.

Speaking while declaring open the first edition of Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA) for Sahel countries in Abuja,

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, called on African countries to work together in securing the continent, bedeviled by myriad of security challenges.

The minister, who gave the charge yesterday as the guest of honour, said Africans should work together to ensure lasting peace as well as safety of lives and property.

He commended the OSMA leadership for organising the sporting events, noting that assembling of soldiers from different parts of the continent would awaken the spirit of comradeship and friendship in the Sahel region and beyond.

The minister applauded the present OSMA president for organising the games which is in fulfillment of one of his campaign promises to promote and inculcate core values of integrity, excellence, and service delivery among the participating militaries.

The minister, who commended leadership of the armed forces for demonstrating what he described as the resolve to ensure that professionalism, discipline, loyalty and dedication in the performance of their duties, saluted the gallantry and bravery of officers and men in surmounting the security challenges.

He maintained that the present administration in Nigeria was working very hard to secure the nation, as it is determined to ensure that all Nigerians are safe, secure and live in peace.

The Chief of Defence (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor, in his remarks, said the Sahel military games for peace and solidarity tagged Abuja 2021 was in line with his yearning and aspiration for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) capable of effectively meeting constitutional imperatives.

The CDS charged members of the armed forces in the Sahel region to continue to maintain high level of mental alertness and physical fitness which he said was a cornerstone of ensuring combat readiness for a successful mission.

Gen Irabor disclosed that this edition of the military games themed" Sporting for Peace" heralded the aspiration of the non-kinetic aspect of military operations to mitigate the war against insurgency and banditry which are prevalent within the sahel countries.

He maintained that personnel of the affected countries made sacrifices daily towards tackling these security challenges.

The defence chief urged the participating athletes to imibe the spirit of sportsmanship while displaying optimal performance towards winning laurels.

According to him, the week long championship is intended to also promote synergy and cement African brotherhood among the participating militaries.

Earlier in his welcome address, the OSMA President, Brigadier General Abdullahi Maikano, said the maiden edition only covered football, golf and marathon race.

The OSMA President further explained that the next edition which will be hosted by the Republic of Chad shall feature additional games, including combat sports, race, shooting, boxing and basketball.

Brig Gen Maikano thanked the CDS, service chiefs and other co-sponsors as well as partners for the support for the games, which he revealed was in realisation of one of his campaign promises.