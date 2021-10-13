Nigeria: Anambra 2021 - Army Promises Adequate Security

Abuja — The Nigerian Army has promised to provide adequate security for Corps members and the people of Anambra State during and after the November 6, 2021 governorship election.

Speaking yesterday in Enugu, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, made the promise when the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit at the Division's headquarters in Enugu.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, NYSC, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi who quoted the GOC in a press statement said: "The Army had mapped out strategies towards ensuring that residents of the state, including Corps Members on election duties in Anambra State, enjoyed peace and security before, during and after the exercise.

"The GOC said beyond the electioneering period, the Division would continue to accord topmost priority to the security of both Corps Members and staff of the Scheme." He promised

Lagbaja, also noted the contributions of the NYSC to the socio-economic development of the country, and praised its role in training and mentoring youths as responsible members of the society.

He commended Corps members for their invaluable services to the various units of the Division, including the Command Secondary Schools in its areas of responsibility.

Speaking earlier, the DG, NYSC, Brig. Ibrahim, expressed gratitude to the GOC for the Division's support for NYSC, especially with regards to the welfare and security of Corps members.

He was full of delight with the GOC that he personally visited the Orientation Camp in Enugu to monitor activities and consolidate on the security arrangements in the facility.

He expressed commitment to further strengthen the cordial relationship between the scheme and the Nigerian Army.