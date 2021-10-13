Rwanda: Fans to Be Allowed in Kigali Arena for Playoff Semi-Finals

13 October 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda basketball federation (Ferwaba) has announced that it will give green light to basketball fans to attend matches in the semifinal playoffs of the league.

The highly anticipated men's and women basketball play-off games will get underway on Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17 at Kigali Arena.

The four teams set to compete for this year's title are league champions Patriots, REG, APR, and IPRC-Kigali.

The defending champions, Patriots, will face-off APR while REG will battle it out with IPRC-Kigali.

In the women's category, favourites IPRC Huye will face APR, while the Hoops Rwanda will be up against Ubumwe.

In an exclusive interview with Times Sport, Landry Jabo, the Executive Director at Ferwaba said fans will need to present proof of vaccination (at least one dose) and a negative Covid-19 test before accessing the arena.

"All other preventive measures like wearing of facemasks and social distancing among others will be strictly followed."

Fans allowed to watch the games should not exceed 50% at the Kigali Arena.

Tickets will go for Rwf10, 000, Rwf7, 000 and Rwf5000.

