Nigeria: Remain Calm, Peaceful, Bobo Tells Undocumented Ex-Militants' Leaders - Amnesty

13 October 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ochuko Akuopha

Ughelli — National Chairman of the third phase of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Mr. Tonye Bobo has advised "genuine" undocumented ex-militants camp leaders in the phase to remain calm and peaceful, saying their complaints would be looked into by the amnesty office.

Speaking with newsmen at Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, on the outcome of his meeting with the camp leaders, Bobo said: 'I share in their pains as colleagues who are yet to be documented. Their agitations and complaints would be communicated to the appropriate quarters.

"The amnesty boss, Col Milland Dikio (rtd) is a man of reputable character, a man with listening ears with passion for his people and l believe he will look into the matter with utmost sincerity."

Also speaking, Delta State Coordinator of undocumented third phase leaders, self-styled Gen Marshal Atake thanked Bobo "for coming to identify with us and to know the pains we have been going through.

"We were duly disarmed in 2011 and we fully embraced the amnesty programme but up till now, we have not been documented and integrated into the PAP.

"With this visit and with the personality of Col Milland Dikio (rtd), we are optimistic that we will be given a sense of belonging in the amnesty programme.'

On his part, Bayelsa State Coordinator of undocumented third phase camp leaders, Mr. Lord Onipa said: "I appeal for an audience with the Coordinator of the programme, Milland Dikio because of the outstanding qualities he has exhibited within the short period he assumed office."

