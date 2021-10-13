Somalia: At Least Three Killed in Mogadishu Explosions

12 October 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

At least three people were killed and several wounded Tuesday evening when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a busy restaurant in Somalian capital Mogadishu's Yaqshid district, according to a police official.

Meanwhile, an intelligence officer and two bodyguards were killed after a landmine explosion targeted his vehicle in the Daynile district in Mogadishu earlier in the day.

A police officer who spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) after the attack confirmed there were other casualties.

"The suicide bomber blew up in front of the restaurant that is frequented by local youths, killing at least three people wounding several others," Abdifatah Hassan told AA via phone.

He said ambulances carrying paramedics and security officials reached the scene and the wounded were taken to hospitals.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but Somali-based al-Qaida affiliated group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the horn of African country.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for that attack and said its fighters ambushed security officials and killed more than 12 soldiers.

