Zimbabwe: Redcliff Gruesome Killings Toll Rises to 7

The number of deaths from the Redcliff killings has risen to seven, after one more person succumbed to injuries sustained when Thubelihle Khoshow went berserk and struck 10 people with an axe, spear and knife.

Six people died on the spot while four others were left nursing life threatening injuries, after Khoshow went on a rampage during an all-night church vigil and attacked people with an assortment of weapons.

The death of Mercy Savanhu (33), who had been battling for life at Kwekwe General Hospital since Saturday, now brings to seven the number of people killed in the brutal attack.

Her husband, Xolani Sikwili and their 7-month-old baby, also died in the horror attack.

Redcliff mayor, Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva, confirmed the latest death.

"The family told me this morning (yesterday) when I went there during my routine visit. It is very saddening as the woman had already lost her husband and newly born child during the attack," he said.

In a 2 minutes and 50 seconds video, the suspected killer, Khoshow, made shocking confessions that indeed, he killed the people after getting instructions from a voice.

"There are some things that I remember and some that I do not remember. But I remember that there was a voice that was telling me when I went to my uncle's place. I was looking for my wife but could not find her," said Khoshow.

He said when he stabbed the two children belonging to his wife's younger sister, the intention was to kill the boys only.

Michelle Moyo (8) and Lucky Moyo (4), died after being stabbed.

"That was an error, I wanted to kill boys only so that I get rid of the clan," he narrated.

Khoshow said he had no intention of killing Sikwili, but his target was the wife, whom he claimed was a "satanist".

"The voice instructed me to kill the wife (Savanhu) as she was a satanist. I didn't want to kill the husband. So I conceived a plan and I knocked on their door and as soon as they opened, I pounced," he said.

He also said acting on the voice, he had to kill them the two elderly women who were co-tenants at their homestead, claiming that they were witches behind the "mishaps not only in my family, but across the community".

"I struck one of them with an axe and she screamed and then I finished her off with a spear. Then from there, I felt I was done," he said.

However, Khoshow did not really say why he killed the people, although some people in the community saying he had marital problems while others say the killings were an act of juju.

Meanwhile, Redcliff has secured transport to ferry the bodies to Bulawayo for post-mortem.

Said Clr Masiyatsva: "As council, we coordinated that resources be raised for transport to carry the bodies to Bulawayo for post-mortem.

"So they are expected to be back by Wednesday as soon as the process is completed. That is the only thing that is stopping the burial processes."

Redcliff has provided free graves to families that wish to bury their loved ones in the town.