Gambia: 'Transport Is Not Only a National Issue, but Security'

Kebba Masanneh Ceesay, chairman of the Gambia Transport Agriculture Food and Industrial Workers Union (GTAFIWU), has said that transport is not only a national issue, but also a security issue.

He said to deal with the transport sub sector, one has to be very vigilant and be inclusive.

Chairman Ceesay made this statement at a recent press conference organised by union members, held at their head office in Kanifing.

"We are working to rationalise with the respective trade unions, so as to bring all of them under one umbrella to make the transport sub sector one of the best sectors," he noted.

On the issue of transit trade, Ceesay said this has played a very important role in the economic development of this country, "because The Gambia as you know, apart from agriculture, transport generates a lot of financial income to the country."

"It is an area that we have to preserve and protect, because it is governed by the ECOWAS protocol," he said, adding that government has to put eye on the movement of these goods.

According to Ceesay, the leadership is an issue in this country, unlike other countries. "But we are trying to work with government so that the international organisations will build The Gambia Trade Union Bureau to be a representative of all the workers and at the same time to make the transport sector stronger."