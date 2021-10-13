South Sudan/Gambia: Gambia to Lock Horns With South Sudan in Friendly Today After Slipping to Morocco, S/Leone

The Gambia senior national team will lock horns with South Sudan in their third and final international friendly match today, Tuesday at 3 p.m. after slipping to Morocco CHAN team 7-2 and Sierra Leone 2-1 in their last two international friendly outings.

The Gambia will use the international training camp to prepare themselves fit and ready for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

The Scorpions secured qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing top-spot in Group D of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta qualifiers with 10 in six group matches.