Gambia: 5 Suspects Arrested With Suspected Cocaine, Cannabis

Five suspects have been arrested by operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia (DLEAG) with suspected cocaine and cannabis at different locations in the country.

The suspects are all under the custody of the DLEAG officers as investigation into the matter continues.

Confirming the development to The Point, the agency spokesperson, Ousman Saidybah, said "The Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) Kanifing Municipal Regional Command clutched one Momodou Saidy, 58-year-old Gambian and a notorious drug dealer on Friday 8 October 2021 around 15:20 hours GMT onwards with 21 wraps of suspected cocaine in Banjul."

"This is the third time that operatives are apprehending Momodou Saidy for drug-related offences. He was previously arrested on 1 February 2019 with 21 wraps of suspected cannabis and on 24 June 2020 with 43 wraps of suspected cocaine."

"On the matter involving the 43 wraps of cocaine, he was found guilty and fined by the court while the matter involving the suspected cannabis is still proceeding in court."

"Malick Senghore, a Gambian, was arrested on 10 October 2021 around 21:45 hours GMT onwards at Old Jeshwang with two big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa. The said suspected cannabis was wrapped with brown papers and concealed in a military-like camouflage bag. The means of conveyance was a Rexton vehicle with registration number KM 2506 D."

Explaining how other suspect was arrested, PRO Saidybah added "On the 10 October 2021 around 20:00 hours GMT onwards, Alagie Sumbundou and Gibril Jallow were apprehended at Dippa Kunda with nine bundles of suspected cannabis sativa. The suspected cannabis sativa were wrapped with brown papers, concealed in a used white rice bag, and covered with a black nylon bag."

"One Salifu Sanneh was also arrested with five (5) parcels and six (6) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa at Kerr Serign while Ismaila Keita was arrested with one (1) big bundle of suspected cannabis sativa at Latrikunda German."

"We call on the public to share information on suspicious criminal activities with law enforcement operatives."

Separate development

In another development, Saidybah explained that DLEAG officers stationed in Basse, Upper River Region on Wednesday 6 October 2021 around 18:00 hours GMT onwards, took into custody one Mariama Juldeh Jallow, an adult female Conakry Guinean after they discovered a cannabis plant in their backyard.

"The husband, Momodou Alpha Jallow, a motorcycle mechanic and a Conakry Guinean as well, is currently at large. The wife has been granted bail while investigation in the matter continues. Again, we reiterate this statement that Section 36(1) of the Drug Control Act 2003 prohibits the cultivation of plants from which a controlled or prohibited drug can be obtained. Anyone found wanting will be dealt with according to the dictates of the law."

Ignorance of the law, he warned, is not an excuse. "Let me also continue to reiterate this statement that these dealers and traffickers are selfish and do not care about anyone other than their selfish gains. Imagine a man who exposes his wife to this kind of danger or risk only for him to abandon her, go into hiding, while the lady faces this difficulty all by herself. Unfortunately, this is the sad reality," he emphasised.