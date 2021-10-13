Gambia: National Assembly - 4th Budget Session Commences On Oct. 18

12 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly wishes to publish that the Fourth Ordinary Session [Budget Session] of the National Assembly in the 2021 Legislative Year shall be convened for the period Monday 18th - Saturday 30th October, 2021.

During this period, Honourable Members will consider the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure of the Republic of The Gambia [The Budget] for the fiscal year 2022 [01st January to 31st December, 2022 - both dates includive].

Daily Sitting commences at 10:00am prompt. All those who wish to attend the daily sittings are requested to strictly observe the COVID19 guidelines issued by the health authorities.

The Sittings commence at 10:00am prompt. The public is reminded to comply with the standard dress code (traditional/lounge suit) required and also to observe the silence rule during the proceedings of the Session.

