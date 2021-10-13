Gambia: GNOC Holds 2020 Annual General Meeting

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) on Saturday 9 March 2021 held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Paradise Suites Hotel.

The AGM is a constitutional mandate and gave stakeholders the opportunity to scrutinise the activities and financial reports of the committee for the year under review. The meeting also provided check and balance of power as well as accountability and transparency.

Lamin Kaba Bajo, second vice president of GNOC in delivering the president's report on behalf of GNOC president Dodou 'Capi' Joof, who was absent due to ill health, thanked his board and management who has worked in the interest of sports development to ensure The Gambia presents very competitive athletes in all the Games during the quadrennial.

He also expressed delight with the quality of hard work done to ensure preparation for the Olympic Games went on without major hitches under the Covid-19 conditions.

He stated that The Gambia would have presented more athletes to the Games if it were not for the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also expressed their deep commitment to putting athletes at the centre of the Olympic Movement.

"Athletes are why we are serving from meeting their training needs to ensuring perfect playing fields and smoothly run Games. We should also ensure we help them launch new careers after they retire whilst also ensure we have a zero tolerance for doping, working in close concert with the World Anti-Doping Agency and our own National anti-doping unit," he stated.

He went on to express their wiliness to continue working closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in promoting the core values of the Olympic Movement and Agenda 2020.

Mr. Bajo said they will continue to utilise the Olympic Solidarity using its various channels of support to participate in all activities including capacity building for coaches and administrators as the development of National Sports Associations remains paramount in the agenda of the GNOC.

According to him, they will also ensure fair distribution of the resources to national associations as guided by the Olympic solidarity guidelines.

Abdoulie Jallow, GNOC secretary general in presenting the report on the activities of the executive board, said the postponement of the Tokyo Games was unprecedented.

Mr. Jallow added that GNOC joined the rest of the world to celebrate Olympic Day 2020 on 23rd June 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect, he said athletes who were preparing for the Games were encouraged to participate in the online activities.

He pointed out the numerous assistance offered to national sports association and athletes by GNOC during the year under review.

He also highlighted their partnership with international cooperation, stakeholders' participation in conferences and seminars, ANOCA-ANOC Special Support Grant aimed at supporting countries preparing for the postponed Games restart their activities, training and development programmes and renovation at Olympafric among others.

He revealed that Dr. Omar Jagne was accepted as RADO V in charge of The Gambia National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) and since then, he has been allocated an office at the Olympic House and a room identified as a RADO V Laboratory to be equipped accordingly in due course.

According to him, GNOC Executive Board, Management and Staff were able to successfully execute and complete the activities on the calendar despite the heavy schedules and challenges during the years under review.

He concluded by thanking stakeholders for their effective collaboration, cooperation, encouragement, advice and support to GNOC during the quadrennial on the road to consolidating on our achievements.

Ousman Abou Wadda, GNOC Treasurer in presenting the 2020 audited accounts, highlighted the key components of the statement including the Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Cash flow and Notes to the accounts.

On the balance sheet, Mr Wadda said the total assets indicate a reduction of D3,805,314.00 which reads 24%, simply because of the reduction of Receivables by D4155432.00, which is 47%. Browsing through the current liabilities comparing between 2020 against 2019, a reduction of the overdraft facility by D4,537,676.00 which reads 99%.

Regarding the Income statement drop by D9,027,207.00 against 2019 with 41%. During the same period under review the expenditure also drop by 603417.00 which reads 34% which resulted to a drop of surplus by D2,223,791.00 compared to 2019 a drop by 88% .

He noted that the cause of the drop is lack of activity which is due to Covid-19.

Muhammed K. Janneh, GNOC executive director, who was assistant Chief De Mission for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, presented on Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gambia.