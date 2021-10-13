Gambia, Senegalese Golf Bodies Sign MOU for Senegambia Gold Cup

Baidy Agne, president of the Senegalese Golf Federation and Ebrima Jawara, president of The Gambia Golf Association on Friday 8 October 2021 signed a memorandum of understanding for the creation of the Senegambian Golf Cup at a ceremony held in Dakar, Senegal.

In their desire to strengthen the cooperation between the two governing bodies and other governing bodies in the sub-region, the Senegalese Golf Federation (FSG) and Gambia Golf Association (GGA) have a major annual competition called the Senegambian Golf Cup.

It would be played each year alternately between Senegal and The Gambia, paving the way for an active and fruitful cooperation between the two governing bodies and, thus, reflect the excellent relationship between the two countries.

Both governing bodies decided to hold the maiden edition of the Senegambian Golf Cup in Banjul, from 26 to 27 November 2021.

Number of Players

The number of players is set at 28 per country (8 Professionals and 20 Amateurs).Making a total field of 56 players.

Game Format

The rules of the game are those defined by the The R&A and USGA, and shall be played according to the rules of match play.

The first day: the matches will be played in pairs (amateurs as well as professionals).

The second and last day: matches will be Greensomes for both professionals and amateurs.

Winner has 1 point, loser 0 points. Draw each player has 0.5 points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Sport Senegal By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The country with the most points is overall winner of the tournament, and keeps the Senegambian Cup until the next tournament.

Arbitration Committee

There shall be an arbitration committee made up of 5 members as follows:

Two members of the Senegalese Golf Federation

Two members of the Gambia Golf Association

The Golf Captain of the Golf Club where the tournament is played

Prize Money

70% of the money prize will go to the winning country's professionals and 30% will go to the losing country's professionals.

Outfit

Each governing body will have its own outfit in accordance with the colours or national symbols of its country.

Sierra Leone defeats Gambia in Int'l friendly

Gambia to lock horns with South Sudan in friendly today after slipping to Morocco, S/Leone