Zimbabwe: Mobile Registration Boost for Idai Victims

Nearly 10 000 people in Bikita and Tsholotsho have secured national identity documents during a mobile registration exercise launched by Government to document citizens who were affected by the 2017 floods and cyclone Idai in 2019.

The exercise sought to document citizens in Bikita District who were affected by cyclone Idai in 2019, and those affected by the 2017 floods in Tsholotsho, including the Tjawo (San) community in the same district.

Speaking during the post Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the mobile registration exercises in the two districts had covered birth, death and national identity registration.

"Cabinet notes, with pleasure, that the exercise commenced smoothly and has been successfully undertaken, providing critical registration documents to distressed citizens affected by natural calamities.

"A total of 4 397 national identity documents were issued in Bikita comprising the following: 3 112 initial birth registration for children under the age of 16 years; 348 initial birth registration for persons above 16 years of age; 26 duplicate birth certificates were issued to children under 16 years of age; 522 duplicate birth certificates were issued to persons above the age of 16 years; and 58 death certificates," she said.

She said another 4 169 national identity documents were issued in Tsholotsho where 3 542 were initial birth registration for children under the age of 16 years, 600 initial birth registration for persons above 16 years of age, 46 duplicate birth certificates were issued to children under 16 years of age, 625 duplicate birth certificates were issued to persons above the age of 16 years and 58 death certificates.

"Government commends the Civil Registry Department for the stakeholder participation approach which it adopted in implementing the exercises, which resulted in effective coordination of the project.

"Together with the awareness campaigns undertaken through rural district committees, traditional and community leaders, and local radio stations, huge turnouts were witnessed at mobile registration centres from the first day," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said going forward, the mobile registration exercise would be extended to other districts in need, starting with the Bulilima District in Matabeleland South Province. Voter registration will also be concurrently undertaken as part of the exercise.