Namibia: Miss Namibia Director, Pupkewitz Toyota React to Car Handover Storm

Miss Namibia national director Conny Maritz and Olivia Gentz, the marketing director of Pupkewitz Toyota, have tried to pour cold water on allegations that pageant runner-up Annerie Maré had deliberately been favoured with a better car when vehicles were officially handed to her and Miss Namibia 2021, Chelsi Shikongo.

Social media has been abuzz with comments from the public after the handover ceremony on Monday.

Responding to criticism, Maritz said that there was no vehicle available for Maré that was similar to the Toyota Starlet handed to Shikongo. She was therefore handed a Toyota Corolla, which turns out has a higher value.

"Maré will not have her car for the same period like Shikongo. She will only have it until she leaves the country to participate in the Miss World contest that will be held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico," Maritz said.

Gentz admitted to the media that Shikongo's vehicle was indeed cheaper than Maré's.

"We decided to also give Maré a car because she has a lot of charity work to do. Shikongo's vehicle also does not have her name printed on the outside like Maré's car, but this is not something new. Even in the past we did not print the Miss Namibia's winner's name on the car," Gentz said.