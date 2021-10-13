Namibia: Limkokwing Not My Idea - Namwandi

Former education minister David Namwandi says allegations that it was his idea to set up the Malaysian Limkokwing University in Namibia are wrong and untruthful.

Namwandi said this on Tuesday, in response to questions sent to him by The Namibian on Monday.

This was after a document started circulating in which it is alleged that the establishment of Limkokwing University in Namibia was as a result of corruption on the part of Namwandi and Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund chief executive officer Hilya Nghiwete.

In the document, an attempt is also made to exonerate current higher education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi, who has been accused of favouring the establishment of Limkokwing University in Namibia and of having a stake in that university.

Namwandi added that the use of his name in the saga around the Malaysian university is to divert people's attention, is thus irrelevant and has no bearing on what is currently in dispute.

"The allegation that the Limkokwing University in Namibia was my idea is gravely erroneous and devoid of any truth. Hence, it should be condemned with the contempt it deserves," the former education minister stated.

He, however, confirmed that Limkokwing University was among several universities in Malaysia which were identified by Namibia's high commission in Kuala Lumpur for Namibian students to pursue their studies.

Namwandi added that while the selection of universities was overseen by his then ministry, the final decisions were based on recommendations of delegations of experts from various regulatory bodies in Namibia who visited the universities to determine their eligibility.

"The process was thorough and transparent, documentation to support this is available. I would like to highlight that, during my tenure, we never facilitated or favored a foreign institution(s) above Namibian institutions, as this is a sign of weakness and is unpatriotic," he stated.

Nghiwete has also denied that she was involved in plans to set up a branch of Limkokwing University in Namibia.